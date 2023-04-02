TRUMP INDICTMENT: The charges | Indictment explained | Trump to deliver remarks | Experts weigh in | Atlanta, DC probes continue
2 killed in construction accident at New York’s JFK Airport

The Associated Press

April 3, 2023, 3:31 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Two workers were killed in a construction accident at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday, officials said.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport, said the two workers got trapped under construction rubble at around 11 a.m.

A spokesperson for the city Fire Department said it happened in a trench near the airport’s busy Terminal 7.

Some 60 firefighters worked to remove the workers from the trench, the Fire Department said. Both workers were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were not immediately released.

The Port Authority said in a news release that it will conduct a thorough investigation.

