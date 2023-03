SEATTLE (AP) — UConn’s streak of 14 straight Final Fours in the women’s NCAA Tournament ends with loss to Ohio…

SEATTLE (AP) — UConn’s streak of 14 straight Final Fours in the women’s NCAA Tournament ends with loss to Ohio State in the Sweet 16.

