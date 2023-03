LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The military says service members who died in a US Army Black Hawk helicopter crash ranged…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The military says service members who died in a US Army Black Hawk helicopter crash ranged in age from 23 to 36.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.