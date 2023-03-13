Live Radio
Report: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building

The Associated Press

March 13, 2023, 12:28 AM

DALLAS (AP) — A news report said four people died in a Sunday night shooting at a Dallas apartment building.

WFAA-TV reported police have confirmed officers were called for a report of a shooting around 7:10 p.m. in the Northwest Dallas area.

The station reported police said four people were discovered with gunshot wounds and all of the victims died at the scene. No information on the victims was immediately available.

Police said there was no perceived threat to the public, WFAA reported.

