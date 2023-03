UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Police: 2 dead, at least 10 hospitalized after migrants reported ‘suffocating’ inside train car in South…

Listen now to WTOP News

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Police: 2 dead, at least 10 hospitalized after migrants reported ‘suffocating’ inside train car in South Texas.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.