MIAMI (AP) — Plan announced to return Lolita, a 57-year-old orca, from Miami marine park to her home waters in…

MIAMI (AP) — Plan announced to return Lolita, a 57-year-old orca, from Miami marine park to her home waters in the Pacific Northwest.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.