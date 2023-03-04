NYC police seek suspect in hazmat suit after shooting death

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police continued their search for a suspect wearing a full-body protective suit who…

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police continued their search for a suspect wearing a full-body protective suit who shot and killed a convenience store worker in the city’s Upper East Side then might have tried to rob another store.

Witnesses told police the shooter was wearing a white hazmat suit and a black mask when the 67-year-old worker was fatally shot in the head during a robbery just before midnight Friday. The victim died at the scene.

Police said the the assailant escaped on an electric scooter — as did the suspect in another robbery just a half-hour later at a Bronx deli. Police said the suspect was also wearing a protective suit from head to toe.

No injuries were reported in the second shooting, police said.

