PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — NJ takes control of police force in third-largest city, Paterson, weeks after officers fatally shot anti-violence…

Listen now to WTOP News

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — NJ takes control of police force in third-largest city, Paterson, weeks after officers fatally shot anti-violence worker.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.