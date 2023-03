KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miami joins Florida Atlantic, UConn and San Diego State in Final Four; first time with…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miami joins Florida Atlantic, UConn and San Diego State in Final Four; first time with no team seeded better than No. 4.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.