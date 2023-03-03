Man gets 18 months in prison for antisemitic assaults in NY

NEW YORK (AP) — A man was sentenced to 18 months in prison Friday after pleading guilty to a federal…

NEW YORK (AP) — A man was sentenced to 18 months in prison Friday after pleading guilty to a federal hate crime conspiracy charge in a series of antisemitic assaults in New York City.

Saadah Masoud, 29, of Staten Island was arrested in June after authorities said he punched and dragged a counterprotester, who was draped in an Israeli flag, at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in April.

Prosecutors said he also admitted to attacking a person wearing a Star of David necklace in May 2021 and a man wearing a yarmulke, a Jewish skullcap, a month later.

Masoud pleaded guilty in November and was sentenced by Judge Denise Cote. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a release that the prosecution demonstrates that “hate-fueled violence will not be tolerated.”

A message seeking comment was sent to Masoud’s attorney.

