List of 2023 Oscar winners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar winners announced Sunday:
Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Best supporting actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Best animated feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Documentary feature: “Navalny.”
Live action short: “An Irish Goodbye”
___
