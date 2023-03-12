List of 2023 Oscar winners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar winners announced Sunday: Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Best…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar winners announced Sunday:

Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Best supporting actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Best animated feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Documentary feature: “Navalny.”

Live action short: “An Irish Goodbye”

