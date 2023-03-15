MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Basketball buzz at U.Md. | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
Live Radio
Home » National News » Ling Ma's 'Bliss Montage'…

Ling Ma’s ‘Bliss Montage’ wins $20,000 Story Prize

The Associated Press

March 15, 2023, 9:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Ling Ma’s “Bliss Montage,” a collection which blends the real and the surreal, has won the Story Prize for best short fiction.

Ma will receive $20,000 for “Bliss Montage,” her first book since her acclaimed debut novel “Severance.”

“Ma melds humor and the surreal beautifully, resulting in a project that is at once absurd and insightful,” prize judges said in a statement Wednesday night. “This is an expansive, bold, and delightful book.”

The two other finalists, Andrea Barrett for “Natural History” and Morgan Talty for “Night of the Living Rez,” each will get $5,000.

The Story Prize was established in 2004, and is underwritten by the Chisholm Foundation. Previous winners include Edwidge Danticat, George Saunders and Lauren Groff.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up