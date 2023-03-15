MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Howard Univ. sends off Bison to NCAAs | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
Live Radio
Home » National News » Justice Dept, SEC probing…

Justice Dept, SEC probing collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

The Associated Press

March 15, 2023, 9:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission have launched investigations into the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The investigations – which are separate inquiries – are in the early stages and will also examine the actions of the bank’s senior executives, the person said.

The Justice Department’s investigation involves federal prosecutors in California, along with prosecutors involved in fraud cases, the person said.

The person was not authorized to publicly discuss the specific details of the ongoing investigations and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up