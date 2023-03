DOVER, Del. (AP) — Judge upholds approval of $2.4B bankruptcy plan to help settle child sex abuse claims against Boy…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Judge upholds approval of $2.4B bankruptcy plan to help settle child sex abuse claims against Boy Scouts of America.

