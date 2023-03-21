Firefighters battle blaze at home owned by Sen. Warren’s son

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Firefighters battled an early morning blaze at a Massachusetts home owned by the son of U.S.…

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Firefighters battled an early morning blaze at a Massachusetts home owned by the son of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters received reports of a structure fire in Medford, located about five miles north of Boston.

Upon arrival firefighters found the structure fully involved in flames, according to a Facebook post by Medford Firefighters Local 1032.

The house sits on top of a hill, which contributed to the challenge of getting enough water to the site to fight the fire, the union added.

No injuries were reported, and the home was unoccupied at the time. The house is owned by Alex Warren, a son of the Democratic senator.

“I deeply appreciate the efforts of the firefighters who worked through the night to put out a fire at our son’s house,” the senator said in a written statement.

“I am grateful that everyone is safe and request privacy for our family,” she said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

