DUNNIGAN, Calif. (AP) — California governor ends some drought restrictions on lawn watering, call for 15% conservation after rainy, snowy…

Listen now to WTOP News

DUNNIGAN, Calif. (AP) — California governor ends some drought restrictions on lawn watering, call for 15% conservation after rainy, snowy winter.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.