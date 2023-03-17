MARCH MADNESS: Maryland women trounce Holy Cross | See photos of local teams | What to expect on Day 2 | Virginia's March sadness | Where to watch
AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press

March 17, 2023, 4:23 PM

MARCH 11-17, 2023

From the disaster caused by tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, to protests against French President Macron’s pension reforms in Paris, to the 95th Academy Awards, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.

