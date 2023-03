RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinians lower death toll in Israeli raid in West Bank, saying at least 3 killed,…

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinians lower death toll in Israeli raid in West Bank, saying at least 3 killed, including 72-year-old (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert that cited announcement of 5 killed, including a teen).

