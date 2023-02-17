ARKABUTLA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities: 6 killed in shootings in small Mississippi town, suspect in custody.

Listen now to WTOP News

ARKABUTLA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities: 6 killed in shootings in small Mississippi town, suspect in custody.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.