Teen killed in shooting outside Indianapolis mall identified

The Associated Press

January 4, 2023, 5:53 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The name of a teenager killed in a shooting outside an Indianapolis shopping mall was released Wednesday.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified him as 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr.

Mason was killed and a man was wounded in the shooting that occurred Tuesday night outside the Castleton Square Mall on the city’s far northeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The man was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday night, Capt. Mike Leepper said.

A third person, an adult described as a person of interest, was cooperating with law enforcement Tuesday night, Leepper said.

Police said they believe there was an altercation in the parking lot before the shooting.

“Based off the information that we have … we have absolutely no reason to believe that we have any ongoing threat to the public, and we believe that we have all the parties that were involved in the incident in custody,” Leepper said.

In 2020, a man shot inside at the mall died of his injuries. A man was wounded in a 2021 shooting at the mall.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

