SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » National News » Police: 9-year-old Tulsa boy…

Police: 9-year-old Tulsa boy fatally stabbed by sister, 12

The Associated Press

January 6, 2023, 1:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Tulsa by his 12-year-old sister, police said Friday.

Officers were called to a home in south Tulsa late Thursday and found the boy being treated by paramedics. He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said in a statement.

The girl awoke a parent and said she had stabbed her brother, police said.

A police spokesperson did not immediately return a phone call from The Associated Press seeking comment Friday.

The statement did not provide a motive. The girl is in juvenile custody with the Tulsa Police Child Crisis Unit in charge of the investigation.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up