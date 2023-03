ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers identify polar bear mauling victims as a young mother and her 1-year-old son.

Listen now to WTOP News

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers identify polar bear mauling victims as a young mother and her 1-year-old son.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.