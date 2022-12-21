Storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and even tornadoes from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. Airports say they will work hard to stay open, but some are offering travelers the option of choosing new flights.

Holiday Travel Weather Minnesota Travelers walk through the snow into Terminal 1 Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis. (Alex Kormann /Star Tribune via AP) Alex Kormann /Star Tribune via AP Holiday Travel Weather Nebraska Crews deice a Southwest Airlines plane before takeoff on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Omaha, Neb. An incoming winter storm threatens the Christmas travel rush. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP Holiday Travel Winter Weather Pennsylvania A travel moves through 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) AP Photo/Matt Rourke Holiday Travel Weather Texas Cars line up to pick up travelers at Love Field Airport in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) AP Photo/LM Otero Holiday Travel Minnesota Travelers wait in line to go through security in Terminal 1 at Minneapolis St. Paul Airport, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP Photo/Abbie Parr Holiday Travel Minnesota Travelers check in for their flights at kiosks in Terminal 1 at Minneapolis St. Paul Airport, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP Photo/Abbie Parr Holiday Travel Minnesota Travelers check in for their flights at kiosks and wait in line to check luggage in Terminal 1 at Minneapolis St. Paul Airport, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP Photo/Abbie Parr Holiday Travel Minnesota Travelers wait in line to go through security in Terminal 1 at Minneapolis St. Paul Airport, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP Photo/Abbie Parr Holiday Travel Weather Minnesota Travelers check in for their flights at kiosks and wait in line to check luggage in Terminal 1 at Minneapolis St. Paul Airport, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP Photo/Abbie Parr Holiday Travel Weather Minnesota Travelers wait in line to go through security in Terminal 1 at Minneapolis St. Paul Airport, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP Photo/Abbie Parr Holiday Travel Weather Minnesota Travelers check in for their flights at kiosks and wait in line to check luggage in Terminal 1 at Minneapolis St. Paul Airport, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP Photo/Abbie Parr APTOPIX Holiday Travel Two people hug outside a terminal as travelers wait in line to check in at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) AP Photo/Jae C. Hong APTOPIX Holiday Travel A TSA worker checks the identification of an airline passenger at O'Hare International airport in Chicago, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh APTOPIX Holiday Travel People wait in line to check in at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) AP Photo/Jae C. Hong Holiday Travel California Travelers are dropped off at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for big parts of the nation. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) AP Photo/Jae C. Hong Holiday Travel California Rome DeGuzman sits on the floor of a terminal next to his two sons after missing a morning flight to Hawaii as travelers wait in line outside the building to check in at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for big parts of the nation. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) AP Photo/Jae C. Hong Holiday Travel A traveler walks in Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh Holiday Travel Chicago Wimberly Hoogendoorn from Houston, Texas, gathers her luggage at Chicago's Midway Airport for a family holiday visit just days before a major winter storm Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast Holiday Travel Chicago Southwest Airlines ticketing agent Karen, helps a departing family at Chicago's Midway Airport just days before a major winter storm Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast Holiday Travel Chicago Passengers arriving at Chicago's Midway Airport wait for their luggage just days before a major winter storm Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast ( 1 /20) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Concerns about illness or inflation aren’t stopping Americans from hitting the roads and airports this holiday season. But a massive winter storm might.

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday the storm was so large and encompassing that around 190 million people are currently under some type of winter weather advisory.

Southwest Airlines said it has canceled 500 of its 4,000 scheduled flights on Thursday and Friday. The company said it wanted to maintain safe operations for both passengers and crew.

At least 145 flights into or out of Denver International Airport were canceled Wednesday as the city was hit with snow, gusty winds and freezing temperatures, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking company. At least 219 flights into or out of Denver were expected to be canceled Thursday.

FlightAware was also expecting at least 364 flights to be canceled Thursday at O’Hare and Midway airports in Chicago. Earlier this week, those two airports said they had 350 pieces of snow removal equipment and 400,000 gallons of pavement de-icing fluid on hand for the storm.

Delta, American, United, Frontier, Alaska, Southwest and other airlines were waiving change fees and offering travelers the option of choosing new flights to avoid the bad weather.

Jean-Paul Blancq got to Boston’s Logan Airport a day early for his Thursday flight home to New Orleans. Blancq had to take a bus to Logan from his seasonal job in New Hampshire and was unsure of the storm’s path.

“I hope that my flight doesn’t get canceled because I don’t know what I’ll do,” Blancq said.

Bianca Thrasher-Starobin, a consultant and lobbyist in Atlanta, flew into New York Wednesday morning for an event and planned to fly out the same night.

“I’m trying to get out of this weather. I would have stayed longer but I just can’t take that chance,” she said as she raced through LaGuardia Airport.

Bus and train travelers were also bracing for cancellations and delays.

As of late Wednesday, Amtrak had canceled train service on around 30 routes, some through Dec. 25. Greyhound canceled bus service on 25 routes for Wednesday and Thursday, including service from Las Vegas to Denver, Denver to St. Louis and Chicago to Minneapolis, Memphis and Nashville.

The weather added uncertainty to what was expected to be a busy travel season. Earlier this month, AAA estimated that nearly 113 million people would travel 50 miles from home or more between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. That’s 4% higher than last year, although still short of the record 119 million in 2019.

Most planned to travel by car. About 6% will travel by air, AAA said. Either way, many travelers found themselves hastily changing their itineraries.

Joel Lustre originally planned to drive from Bloomington, Indiana, to McGregor, Iowa, on Thursday. But he shifted his work schedule, and his wife canceled an appointment so they could leave Wednesday and beat the storm.

In Montana, several ski areas announced closures Wednesday and Thursday due to the extremely cold temperatures and sustained winds. Others scaled back offerings. Schools were also closed due to the cold.

Authorities across the country are worried about the potential for power outages and warned people to take precautions to protect the elderly, the homeless and livestock — and, if possible, to postpone travel.

“If you don’t have to be out driving, especially on Friday, we ask that you don’t be out there,” said Ron Brundidge, Detroit’s public works director. Brundidge said 50 trucks will be out salting major roads on around-the-clock shifts once expected rain turns to snow on Friday.

Kelli Larkin arrived Wednesday from Florida for a holiday trip to New York. She plans to fly back Saturday night but said she’ll watch the forecast and change her return flight if she has to.

“It’s a little concerning,” she said. “We’ve got to play it by ear.”

Kurt Ebenhoch, a consumer travel advocate and former airline executive, said fee waivers give airline passengers valuable time ahead of a storm to figure out alternate days and routes. But consumers should read the fine print carefully. Airlines might charge the difference in fares if passengers book beyond a certain window, for example.

Ebenhoch stressed that passengers have the right to ask the airline to book them on a different airline’s flight if there are no options that meet their needs. And if the airline cancels the flight, consumers have the right to a full refund, not just credits for future travel.

The urge to travel and visit family and friends over the holidays appeared to outweigh concerns about illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said coronavirus cases and deaths have increased in recent weeks, and the trio of COVID-19, seasonal flu and respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to stress the health care system.

Inflation also didn’t seem to be cutting into holiday travel demand. The average round-trip airfare rose 22% to $397 in the second quarter of this year — the most recent period available — according to U.S. government data. That was higher than overall U.S. price inflation, which peaked at 9% in June.

Lindsey Roeschke, a travel and hospitality analyst with Morning Consult, a market research company, said travelers appear to be cutting back in other ways.

In a recent survey, Morning Consult found that 28% of U.S. travelers were planning a one-day trip for the holidays, up from 14% last year. There was also an uptick in the number of people planning to stay with friends or family instead of at hotels. Roeschke thinks higher prices were a factor.

___

Associated Press Photographer Julie Nikhinson in New York and Associated Press Writers Steve LeBlanc in Boston, Corey Williams in Detroit, Julie Walker in New York, Amy Hanson in Helena, Montana, and Amancai Biraben in Los Angeles contributed.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.