Nazi symbols carved into menorah in Beverly Hills; man held

The Associated Press

December 19, 2022, 4:31 PM

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A man was arrested after Nazi symbols were carved into a menorah in Beverly Hills, police said.

Officers responded Sunday night to reports that a menorah on private property was being vandalized, police said in a statement.

Use of surveillance video led to the arrest of Eric Brian King, of Dallas, Texas, for investigation of felony vandalism and a hate crime, police said.

It was not immediately known if King had an attorney. Online Los Angeles County jail information showed that King, 47, was scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday.

