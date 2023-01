SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — AP sources: Musk’s Twitter disbands Trust and Safety Council of outside groups advising it on content…

Listen now to WTOP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — AP sources: Musk’s Twitter disbands Trust and Safety Council of outside groups advising it on content issues.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.