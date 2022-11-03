WAR IN UKRAINE: NKorea covertly shipping artillery to Russia | Russia rejoins deal on grain exports | Ukrainians grapple with power outages | Russia reinforces military
Home » National News » Still no winner as…

Still no winner as long odds push Powerball jackpot up to a staggering $1.5 billion

The Associated Press

November 3, 2022, 2:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Still no winner as long odds push Powerball jackpot up to a staggering $1.5 billion.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up