Sheriff found in contempt in same case that ensnared Arpaio

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge has found the sheriff of metro Phoenix to be in civil contempt of court…

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge has found the sheriff of metro Phoenix to be in civil contempt of court in the same racial profiling case in which his predecessor, Joe Arpaio, was found to be in contempt.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone was found to be in contempt for noncompliance with a court-ordered overhaul of his agency’s much criticized internal affairs operation, which has a backlog of 2,100 investigations, each taking an average of more than 600 days to complete.

A court order requires those investigations to be completed with 60 to 85 days, depending on which operation within the agency handles the case.

Penzone’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.