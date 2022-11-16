RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | NATO holds emergency talks | Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia | US sanctions firms over Iranian drone transfers to Russia
Security guard killed in Chicago-area shopping mall shooting

The Associated Press

November 16, 2022, 7:34 PM

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (AP) — A security guard was fatally shot inside a Chicago-area shopping mall on Wednesday, police said.

Two men tried to rob a jewelry store at the mall but were met by the security guard, police said. The robbers then pulled out weapons and fire several rounds.

The shooting occurred just after noon at River Oaks Center in Calumet City. The guard was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

About 20 people were inside the mall at the time of the shooting and police were working to interview them, Calumet City spokesman Sean Howard said.

Calumet City Police Chief Kevin Kolosh said a second man suffered a minor hand injury and was treated at the scene.

At the time of the shooting, about 20 officers were conducting training in a building adjacent to the mall, Kolosh said.

Calumet City is 22 miles (35.4 kilometers) south of Chicago.

