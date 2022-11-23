CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police chief: Suspect who killed 6 at Walmart in Virginia was a store employee.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 23, 2022, 8:09 AM
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police chief: Suspect who killed 6 at Walmart in Virginia was a store employee.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.