CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police chief: Suspect who killed 6 at Walmart in Virginia was a store employee.

Listen now to WTOP News

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police chief: Suspect who killed 6 at Walmart in Virginia was a store employee.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.