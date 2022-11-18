RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
Police: 3 children, 1 adult fatally shot at home in Virginia

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 1:52 PM

CHESTER, Va. (AP) — One adult and three children were fatally shot Friday at a home in Virginia, police said.

Police Maj. Michael Louth told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the shooting in Chester does not appear to be a random act, but investigators have not ruled anything out.

Louth declined to release the ages of the victims.

“We’re still working out all the details of the family dynamics,” he said.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to a disturbance call at about 5 a.m. When they went inside the house to conduct a welfare check, they found multiple victims.

“At this point, we’re investigating this as a homicide,” police spokeswoman Elizabeth Caroon said.

Chester, part of Chesterfield County, is located about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of Richmond.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

