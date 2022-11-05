DAINGERFIELD, Texas (AP) — Officials say a second person has died in tornadoes that hit Texas and Oklahoma.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 5, 2022, 6:05 PM
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (AP) — Officials say a second person has died in tornadoes that hit Texas and Oklahoma.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.