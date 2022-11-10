Nearly 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey’s murder, Boulder police to consult with Cold Case Review Team

Investigators looking into the murder of JonBenet Ramsey will consult with the Colorado Cold Case Review team and collaborate with a private DNA lab next year.

Boulder police say detectives have traveled to 19 states and talked with 1,000 people after following leads of more than 21,000 letters and emails.

The FBI, the District Attorney’s Office, Colorado’s Department of Public Safety, Colorado’s Bureau of Investigation and several private DNA laboratories across the country have worked on the case.

Boulder police say, “The amount of DNA evidence available for analysis is extremely small and complex. The sample could, in whole or in part, be consumed by DNA testing.”

“This crime has left a hole in the hearts of many, and we will never stop investigating until we find JonBenet’s killer,” Police Chief Maris Herold said in a release. “That includes following up on every lead and working with our policing partners and DNA experts around the country to solve this tragic case. This investigation has always been and will continue to be a priority for the Boulder Police Department.”

District Attorney Michael Dougherty concurred, adding, “The murder of JonBenet Ramsey is a terrible tragedy and sparked years of unanswered questions and theories. Whether it is DNA or other evidence, more is needed to solve this murder. I appreciate the collaboration with CBI, the FBI, and the Boulder Police Department.”

