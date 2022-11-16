CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket blasts off on debut flight with three test dummies aboard.

Listen now to WTOP News

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket blasts off on debut flight with three test dummies aboard.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.