STUART, Fla. (AP) — Judge accepts insanity plea deal for man in Florida face-biting case that will send him to…

STUART, Fla. (AP) — Judge accepts insanity plea deal for man in Florida face-biting case that will send him to mental hospital for killing 2.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.