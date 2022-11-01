WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy barrage on Ukraine | Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos | Ships with Ukrainian grain may be blocked | US military performs onsite weapons inspections
Johnson & Johnson will buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed in $16.6 billion deal

The Associated Press

November 1, 2022, 6:42 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Johnson & Johnson will buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed in $16.6 billion deal.

