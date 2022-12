INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana attorney general asks medical board to penalize doctor who spoke about abortion for 10-year-old Ohio rape…

Listen now to WTOP News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana attorney general asks medical board to penalize doctor who spoke about abortion for 10-year-old Ohio rape victim.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.