WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy barrage on Ukraine | Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos | Ships with Ukrainian grain may be blocked | US military performs onsite weapons inspections
Home » National News » Federal court rules SD…

Federal court rules SD ballot measure law curbs free speech

The Associated Press

November 1, 2022, 4:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a lower court’s decision to block parts of a South Dakota law that would have required ballot petition workers to publicly disclose their personal identification information.

The Republican-controlled Legislature in 2020 passed a law that would have required paid ballot measure circulators to list their personal information, including phone number, residential address, email address and driver’s license information, in a directory. The law was just one attempt by lawmakers in recent years to add barriers to ballot measures, which have given progressive causes a chance at enactment in the politically red state.

Circuit Judge Steven Grasz wrote in an opinion for a three-judge panel of the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals that being forced to disclose the information would be “chilling in today’s world” and the law would violate the First Amendment.

United States District Judge Lawrence Piersol issued a temporary injunction against the law last year.

Dakotans for Health, an organization that was formed around a ballot measure to expand Medicaid eligibility, sued to have the law overturned. The organization is now focused on placing a proposed constitutional amendment on the 2024 ballot to codify abortion rights.

“Our state Legislature continues to try to destroy the initiative process with these kinds of laws,” said Rick Weiland, the director of Dakotans for Health. “We’ve had success in the federal courts based on the First Amendment.”

Weiland said that the ruling from three appeals court judges who were appointed under former President Donald Trump showed the importance of “protecting a long-standing tradition to circulate and pass laws at the ballot box.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

NASA taking a page out of DHS’ book with a new acquisition innovation lab

TSP funds made gains in October

Pentagon plans new initiatives to tackle long-term sustainment costs

50,000 companies on hold because of GSA’s UEI validation problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up