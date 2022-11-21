Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
Home » National News » Driver in sheriff's academy…

Driver in sheriff’s academy crash says it wasn’t intentional

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 2:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver of an SUV that crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run last week said it was not deliberate, a TV news station reported Monday.

“I didn’t intentionally do it,” Nicholas Gutierrez, 22, told NBC4LA during an interview with his family. “I wish it never happened. I feel bad it happened.”

Gutierrez had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer but was abruptly released. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said further investigation was needed.

The Nov. 16 crash injured 25 members of a sheriff’s academy class, several critically. Authorities said Sunday that one recruit, Alejandro Martinez, was in grave condition.

The crash occurred as sheriff’s and police recruits ran in formation in a street. Authorities said the SUV veered onto the wrong side of the road and into the recruits, then crashed into a pole.

Gutierrez’s attorney, Alexandra Kazarian, said in statement Friday that her client was on his way to work at the time of the crash and had no drugs or alcohol in his system, NBC4LA reported.

“Nicholas comes from a proud law enforcement family and the injuries to these recruits is beyond heartbreaking,” Kazarian said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up