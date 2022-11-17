RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage | Strikes on Ukraine spotlight energy woes | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff’s recruits

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 1:57 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly plowing his vehicle into Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits on a training run, injuring more than two dozen people.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Thursday that Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday for investigation of attempted murder on a peace officer.

Authorities have said that a man driving an SUV early Wednesday veered onto the wrong side of the road in suburban Whittier, crashing into recruits on a morning run. Five of them were critically injured.

Authorities said a field sobriety test performed on the driver was negative.

It’s not immediately known whether Gutierrez has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

