HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — District attorney: 1 dead, 16 injured after SUV crashes into Apple store in Massachusetts.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 21, 2022, 1:34 PM
HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — District attorney: 1 dead, 16 injured after SUV crashes into Apple store in Massachusetts.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.