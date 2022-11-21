Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
District attorney: 1 dead, 16 injured after SUV crashes into Apple store in Massachusetts

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 1:34 PM

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — District attorney: 1 dead, 16 injured after SUV crashes into Apple store in Massachusetts.

