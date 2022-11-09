NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Country Music Association Awards have opened with Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire playing…

56th Annual CMA Awards - Show Carrie Underwood, from left, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert perform a tribute to the late singer Loretta Lynn, pictured on screen, during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey 56th Annual CMA Awards - Show Hosts Peyton Manning, left, and Luke Bryan speak during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey 56th Annual CMA Awards - Show Carrie Underwood performs a tribute to the late singer Loretta Lynn during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey 56th Annual CMA Awards - Show Reba McEntire performs a tribute to the late singer Loretta Lynn during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey 56th Annual CMA Awards - Show Carrie Underwood performs a tribute to the late singer Loretta Lynn during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey 56th Annual CMA Awards - Show Reba McEntire performs a tribute to the late singer Loretta Lynn during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey 56th Annual CMA Awards - Show Carrie Underwood performs a tribute to the late singer Loretta Lynn during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey 56th Annual CMA Awards - Show Carrie Underwood, left, and Miranda Lambert perform a tribute to the late singer Loretta Lynn, pictured on screen, during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey 56th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals Chris Stapleton, left, and Morgane Stapleton arrive at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP 56th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals Wynonna Judd arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP 56th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals Katy Perry arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP 56th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals Jessica Chastain arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP 56th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals Michael Shannon, left, and Jessica Chastain arrive at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP 56th Annual CMA Awards - Show John Osborne, from left, Pillbox Patti, Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark and Caylee Hammack perform "When Will I Be Loved" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey 56th Annual CMA Awards - Show Hosts Peyton Manning, left, and Luke Bryan speak during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey 56th Annual CMA Awards - Show Lainey Wilson, left, and Hardy perform "wait in the truck" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey 56th Annual CMA Awards - Show Hardy performs "wait in the truck" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey 56th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals Michael Shannon, left, and Jessica Chastain arrive at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP 56th Annual CMA Awards - Show Thomas Rhett, left, and Katy Perry perform "Where We Started" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey ( 1 /19) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The superstar trio performed a medley of Lynn’s hits including “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter” as images of Lynn were projected behind them and audience members sang along.

Lainey Wilson is the leading nominee at Wednesday’s show and Alan Jackson will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Wilson earned nominations in six categories, including female vocalist and album and song of the year.

Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt” won the night’s first honor, for song of the year. The song featured CMA Awards host Luke Bryan, who Davis called to the stage to hug.

Luke Combs won album of the year for “Growin’ Up,” while Brothers Osborne won vocal duo of the year and Old Dominion won the trophy for vocal group.

Bryan is co-hosting the show at Bridgestone Arena along with NFL great Peyton Manning.

Joining country’s biggest stars for the evening are Katy Perry and actors Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, who are playing Tammy Wynette and George Jones in an upcoming Showtime limited series.

Perry took the stage and performed “Where We Started” with Thomas Rhett during the show.

