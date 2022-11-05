ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC Voter guide | Down to the wire | US Rep Luria makes final case
Home » National News » At least 1 dead,…

At least 1 dead, dozens of homes damaged in tornadoes that ravaged Texas and Oklahoma

The Associated Press

November 5, 2022, 1:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — At least 1 dead, dozens of homes damaged in tornadoes that ravaged Texas and Oklahoma.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up