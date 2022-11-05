AP Week in Pictures: Global / Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2022

Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2022 From Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s victory during this week’s national election, to the global…

Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2022

From Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s victory during this week’s national election, to the global celebration of All Saints Day and Halloween, including a deadly crowd surge during Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korea, to an anti-war protest in Prague, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.