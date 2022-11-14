WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy barrage on Ukraine | Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos | Ships with Ukrainian grain may be blocked | US military performs onsite weapons inspections
Home » National News » 14 hurt, including 3…

14 hurt, including 3 children, in Chicago Halloween shooting

The Associated Press

November 1, 2022, 3:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — As many as 14 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood on Halloween night, Chicago police said.

According to WLS-TV, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said there were three juvenile victims: a 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a teenager who may be 13 years old. The rest of the victims were adults who ranged in age from their 30s to their 50s. Additionally, one person was struck by a car. The Chicago Fire Department said it had sent at least 10 ambulances to the scene.

Brown said the shooting, which occurred around 9:30 p.m., was a drive-by that was over in a matter of seconds and was captured on POD video, which police are reviewing.

Brown said preliminary information indicates there were at least two shooters seen on the video, though that number could change. They appeared to fire indiscriminately into the crowd.

Brown said there were several large groups at the corner, which is a popular gathering spot in the neighborhood. Some were reportedly attending a vigil that appears, at this time, to be unrelated to the shooting.

The victims were taken to several local hospitals and Brown said their conditions range from non-life threatening injuries to critical condition. There are not yet any reported fatalities.

There is no known motive for the shooting at this time, and Brown said there were no known conflicts at the corner Monday night. Police are waiting for victims to finish being treated so they can interview them.

There is also not yet a description of the car involved or of the offender or offenders, and no one in custody, according to Brown.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USCIS out in front again by hiring a user experience director

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

NASA taking a page out of DHS’ book with a new acquisition innovation lab

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up