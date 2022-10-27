RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | UN steps up satellite tracking of Ukraine's culture | Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills | Russian violence in Ukraine was strategic
What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

The Associated Press

October 27, 2022, 1:46 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

7. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

10. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

