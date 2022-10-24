RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Hospital staff with dark memories | Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’ | Weapons shortages could mean hard calls for Ukraine's allies
Home » National News » Victims of fatal Wisconsin…

Victims of fatal Wisconsin fire ID’d as 2 adults, 4 children

The Associated Press

October 24, 2022, 12:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have identified the six people who died in an apartment fire in southern Wisconsin as two adults and four children.

All six lived together in one apartment of the four-unit building in Hartland, police said in a statement Sunday.

The adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children were identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. Their names were not disclosed.

The cause of Friday’s fire has not been determined. Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said authorities were conducting an “active criminal investigation.”

Multiple fire departments and police departments responded and helped evacuate tenants from the building and from apartment balconies, Misko said.

A total of 10 people were displaced by the fire, including two families of four and an adult couple, American Red Cross spokesman Justin Kern said.

Hartland is a village of approximately 9,100 people about 26 miles (42 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Federal employee engagement stabilizes in 2022 FEVS

VA's first permanent chief data officer Kshemendra Paul leaving agency

OPM to review special rates ahead of anticipated 2023 federal pay raise

Microsoft working with CISA on assessment tool for cloud security configurations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up