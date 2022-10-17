RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | EU approves Ukraine training mission | Explosions rock Kyiv | Ukrainians' resilience persists | NATO begins nuclear exercises
US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, treated for kidney infection

The Associated Press

October 17, 2022, 10:51 AM

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, has been hospitalized with a kidney infection, her office said Monday.

Hinson’s chief of staff, Jimmy Peacock, issued a statement saying Hinson was admitted Sunday night to a hospital in Cedar Rapids.

“She is looking forward to being back on the road soon,” Peacock said.

Hinson’s congressional office confirmed that Hinson, a Republican, remained hospitalized Monday morning. The office did not respond to a question about when she was expected to be released, saying only that it would issue another statement if there was an update Monday afternoon.

Hinson is running for reelection to Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District seat and is being challenged by Democrat Liz Mathis, an Iowa state senator.

