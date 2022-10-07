RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » National News » US jury convicts man…

US jury convicts man in deadly Alabama kidnapping of child

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 5:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man was convicted Friday on two federal charges in a 2019 kidnapping that led to the death of a 3-year-old girl, whose disappearance from a Birmingham birthday party led to 10 days of frantic searches.

Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, was convicted on the two kidnapping counts and faces a sentence of life in prison in the abduction of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Birmingham.

Birmingham news outlets say Stallworth also is facing a state capital murder charge in the case.

The child vanished from a birthday party on Oct. 12, 2019. The searches ended with the discovery of her body in a landfill 10 days later.

Medical experts testified that the little girl died by asphyxia and that she had methamphetamine, Trazodone and Benadryl in her system.

Prosecutors said Stallworth and his girlfriend had planned to kidnap a child on the day the girl disappeared. The girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, has pleaded not guilty in the case and is awaiting a November federal trial. She faces the same state and federal charges as Stallworth. No dates have been set in the state case.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

Survey: Return to the office part 2

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up