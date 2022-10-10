CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have fired coach Matt Rhule, who went 11-27 in three seasons.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 10, 2022, 11:13 AM
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have fired coach Matt Rhule, who went 11-27 in three seasons.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.