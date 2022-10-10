RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Multiple explosions in Kyiv | Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture
Home » National News » The Carolina Panthers have…

The Carolina Panthers have fired coach Matt Rhule, who went 11-27 in three seasons

The Associated Press

October 10, 2022, 11:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have fired coach Matt Rhule, who went 11-27 in three seasons.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

Federal building security agency short-staffed amid rise in threats

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

DoD CIO turns up cyber heat on weapons systems development

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up