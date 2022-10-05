HURRICANE IAN: Biden visiting Florida | Some schools closed indefinitely | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | Fla.'s teetering insurance sector | Photos
Home » National News » Texas fire chief, volunteer…

Texas fire chief, volunteer firefighter killed in crash

The Associated Press

October 5, 2022, 3:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALHART, Texas (AP) — The chief of a Texas Panhandle volunteer fire department and one of his firefighters were killed when a tractor-trailer rig slammed head-on into their department sport utility vehicle, officials said Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 54 northeast of Dalhart, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northwest of Amarillo, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department SUV was returning to the station from a call when the tractor-trailer traveling the opposite direction attempted a pass on the two-lane road and slammed into the SUV, killing Fire Chief Curtis Brown, 51, and Firefighter Brendan Torres, 19, DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley said.

The truck driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, Barkley said.

The investigation was ongoing, she said.

Dalhart is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of the Oklahoma border, 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico line and 65 miles (105 kilometers) south of the Kansas-Oklahoma border.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

White House AI 'Bill of Rights' sets higher bar for agencies to weed out bias

Culture of risk management beginning to emerge at the Fiscal Service

Biden’s pick for OPM deputy director addresses concerns about federal hiring, retirement processing

State Department 'virtualizing everything' to assess Foreign Service candidates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up